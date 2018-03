BRIEF-Abbvie Announces Results From Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine For Third-Line Treatment Of Patients With DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer

March 22 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ABBVIE ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZUMAB TESIRINE (ROVA-T) FOR THIRD-LINE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH DLL3-EXPRESSING RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* ABBVIE INC - ‍WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER​

* ABBVIE INC - ‍SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T​

* ABBVIE INC - ‍ROVA-T DEMONSTRATED SINGLE AGENT RESPONSES IN ADVANCED SCLC PATIENTS​

* ABBVIE INC - ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC