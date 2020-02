BRIEF-AbbVie Expects 2020 Skyrizi Revenue Of ~$1.2 Bln And Rinvoq Revenue Of ~$500 Mln

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ABBVIE SAYS COMMERCIAL ACCESS FOR NEW RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS DRUG RINVOQ IS NOW AT MORE THAN 95% - CONF CALL

* ABBVIE SAYS COMMERCIAL ACCESS OF NEW PSORIASIS DRUG SKYRIZI IS NOW AT PARITY TO HUMIRA AND ABOVE 95% - CONF. CALL

* ABBVIE CFO EXPECTS U.S. HUMIRA SALES TO GROW 9% IN 2020 - CONF. CALL

* ABBVIE EXPECTS SKYRIZI GLOBAL REVENUE OF ABOUT $1.2 BILLION AND RINVOQ GLOBAL REVENUE OF ABOUT $500 MILLION IN 2020 - CONF. CALL

* ABBVIE SAYS ALLERGAN’S RECENT FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IS TRACKING SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF WHAT ITS DEAL MODEL HAD PROJECTED “ - CONF. CALL

* ABBVIE SAYS SYNERGY TARGET OF GREATER THAN $2 BILLION FOR ALLERGAN DEAL IS “AN ACHIEVABLE NUMBER” - CONF. CALL

* ABBVIE CEO SAYS COMBINED BUSINESS AFTER ALLERGAN DEAL CLOSES WILL BE DRIVEN BY VOLUME AND NOT PRICE - CONF. CALL

* ABBVIE SAYS SKYRIZI AND RINVOQ SHOULD BE ABLE TO EXCEED ITS COMBINED SALES TARGET OF $10 BILLION IN 2025, BUT DOES NOT RAISE THE FORECAST - CONF. CALL Source: Conference call Further company coverage: