BRIEF-Abbvie, Harbour Biomed, Utrecht University And Erasmus Medical Center Collaborate To Develop Covid-19 Antibody Therapy

June 5 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ABBVIE INC - CO, HBM, UU AND EMC ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE ENTERED COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP A NOVEL ANTIBODY THERAPEUTIC TO PREVENT AND TREAT COVID-19

* ABBVIE - TO SUPPORT UU, EMC, HBM THROUGH PRECLINICAL ACTIVITIES, WHILE UNDERTAKING PREPARATIONS FOR LATER STAGE PRECLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT WORK

* ABBVIE INC - TO GET OPTION TO EXCLUSIVELY LICENSE ANTIBODY FROM THREE PARTIES FOR THERAPEUTIC CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION WORLDWIDE