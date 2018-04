BRIEF-Abbvie Inc Reports Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share Of $1.74

April 26 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc:

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.87

* QUARTERLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BILLION, UP 21.4 PERCENT ON GAAP BASIS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.79, REVENUE VIEW $7.59 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUARTERLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BILLION, UP 14.4 PERCENT ON REPORTED BASIS

* QUARTERLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MILLION, UP 38.5 PERCENT

* UPDATES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92

* RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.55 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO COMMENCE SELF-TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $7.5 BILLION OF COMMON STOCK

* THURSDAY’S TENDER OFFER FORMS PART OF $10 BILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON FEB 15, 2018

* SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PERCENT IN 2018

* SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PERCENT IN 2018

* IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES