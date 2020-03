BRIEF-AbbVie Partnering With Global Authorities To Determine Efficacy Of HIV Drug In Treating Covid-19

March 9 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ABBVIE PARTNERING WITH GLOBAL AUTHORITIES TO DETERMINE EFFICACY OF HIV DRUG IN TREATING COVID-19

* ABBVIE INC - DOES NOT ANTICIPATE DISRUPTION TO MEDICINE SUPPLY FOR HIV PATIENTS AS A RESULT OF INVESTIGATION OF EFFECTIVENESS AGAINST COVID-19

* ABBVIE INC - ABBVIE DOES NOT HAVE ACCESS TO CHINESE CLINICAL INFORMATION AND THEREFORE CANNOT CONFIRM ITS ACCURACY

* ABBVIE INC - ABBVIE DONATED ALUVIA TO CHINESE GOVERNMENT FOR EXPERIMENTAL USE AGAINST COVID-19

* ABBVIE - CONFIRMED CO’S ACTIVITIES SUPPORTING EXPERIMENTAL USE OF HIV MEDICINE, KALETRA/ALUVIA TO DETERMINE ITS EFFICACY IN TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* ABBVIE INC - DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY DISRUPTION TO ITS MEDICINE SUPPLY AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* ABBVIE INC - UNCONFIRMED MEDIA REPORTS FROM CHINA CLAIM KALETRA/ALUVIA (LOPINAVIR/RITONAVIR) IS EFFECTIVE IN COVID-19 TREATMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: