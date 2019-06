BRIEF-Abbvie Presents Data From Venetoclax Chemotherapy-Free Combination Regimen For Patients With Previously Untreated Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

June 4 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc:

* ABBVIE PRESENTS DATA FROM VENETOCLAX CHEMOTHERAPY-FREE COMBINATION REGIMEN FOR PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA

* ABBVIE INC - PATIENTS TREATED WITH VENETOCLAX PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB LIVED SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER WITHOUT THEIR DISEASE PROGRESSING

* ABBVIE INC - RATES OF MINIMAL RESIDUAL DISEASE NEGATIVITY IN PERIPHERAL BLOOD WERE HIGHER IN PATIENTS TREATED WITH VENETOCLAX PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB

* ABBVIE INC - IN CLL14 TRIAL, ADVERSE EVENTS (AES) WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILES OF VENETOCLAX AND OBINUTUZUMAB ALONE