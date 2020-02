BRIEF-Abbvie Provides Update From Phase 3 Study Evaluating Venclexta In Combination With Low-Dose Cytarabine In Newly-Diagnosed Patients With Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ABBVIE PROVIDES UPDATE FROM PHASE 3 STUDY EVALUATING VENCLEXTA® (VENETOCLAX) IN COMBINATION WITH LOW-DOSE CYTARABINE IN NEWLY-DIAGNOSED PATIENTS WITH ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA (AML)

* ABBVIE-PHASE 3 VIALE-A TRIAL EVALUATING VENETOCLAX IN COMBINATION WITH AZACYTIDINE IS ONGOING, AT THIS TIME INDICATIONS FOR VENETOCLAX REMAIN UNCHANGED

* ABBVIE - STUDY EVALUATING VENCLEXTA DID NOT DEMONSTRATE STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: