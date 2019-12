Dec 18 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ABBVIE REACHES AN AGREEMENT WITH THE PAN-CANADIAN PHARMACEUTICAL ALLIANCE (PCPA) FOR THE COMBINATION VENCLEXTA® WITH RITUXIMAB AS A TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL)

* ABBVIE INC - VENCLEXTA CONTINUES TO BE INVESTIGATED IN CLL AND OTHER HEMATOLOGICAL DISEASES