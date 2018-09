Sept 21 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc:

* ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR A NOVEL, CHEMOTHERAPY-FREE COMBINATION OF VENCLYXTO® (VENETOCLAX TABLETS) WITH RITUXIMAB AS A TREATMENT WITH A FIXED DURATION FOR PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA WHO HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE PRIOR THERAPY

* ABBVIE - SAFETY PROFILE OF COMBINATION OF VENCLYXTO PLUS RITUXIMAB IS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF EACH MEDICINE ALONE