BRIEF-Abbvie Reports Qtrly Adjusted Earnings Per Share $2.42

May 1 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ABBVIE QTRLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.02; QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.42

* ABBVIE QTRLY NET REVENUE $8.62 BILLION VERSUS $7.83 BILLION

* ABBVIE - UPDATES STANDALONE 2020 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO $7.60-$7.70 FROM $7.66-$7.76

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.25, REVENUE VIEW $8.33 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ABBVIE - CONFIRMS STANDALONE 2020 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE OF $9.61-$9.71

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.48 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ABBVIE - QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA NET REVENUE OF $4.70 BILLION, UP 5.8%

* ABBVIE - QTRLY INTERNATIONAL HUMIRA NET REVENUE OF $1.05 BILLION, DOWN 14.9% ON REPORTED BASIS, OR 12.8% OPERATIONALLY, DUE TO BIOSIMILAR COMPETITION

* ABBVIE - QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUES WERE $1.23 BILLION, UP 20.6%

* ABBVIE - QTRLY U.S. HUMIRA NET REVENUE OF $3.66 BILLION, UP 13.7%

* ABBVIE - EXPECTS TO CLOSE PENDING ALLERGAN TRANSACTION IN MAY 2020

* ABBVIE - QTRLY REVENUE INCLUDES 240 BASIS POINT STOCKING BENEFIT, QTRLY ADJUSTED. EARNINGS PER SHARE INCLUDES $0.09 STOCKING BENEFIT RELATED TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ABBVIE SEES Q2 ADJUSTED. EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.10-$2.16, EXCLUDING ABOUT 53 CENTS OF NON-CASH AMORTIZATION, OTHER SPECIFIED ITEMS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.25 — REFINITIV IBES DATA