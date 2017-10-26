FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AbbVie' Risankizumab meets all co-primary and ranked secondary endpoints
October 26, 2017 / 12:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-AbbVie' Risankizumab meets all co-primary and ranked secondary endpoints

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc

* Risankizumab meets all co-primary and ranked secondary endpoints, achieving significantly greater efficacy versus standard biologic therapies in three pivotal phase 3 psoriasis studies

* AbbVie - ‍Risankizumab safety profile consistent with that observed in phase 2 clinical trials, with no new safety signals detected across 3 studies​

* AbbVie Inc - ‍In ultimma-2, one patient receiving risankizumab died from a sudden cardiac arrest 101 days after last dose of study drug​

* AbbVie Inc - ‍In ultimma-1 and ultimma-2, serious adverse events through week 16 occurred in 2 percent of patients on risankizumab in both studies​

* AbbVie Inc - ‍In ultimma-2, a second patient receiving risankizumab died 161 days after last dose, with cause of death unknown​

* AbbVie - ‍In immvent, serious adverse events occurred in 3 percent of patients in risankizumab group and 3 percent of patients in adalimumab group by week 16​

* AbbVie Inc - ‍continuing to evaluate potential of risankizumab across several immune-mediated conditions​

* AbbVie Inc - in immvent​, ‍one adalimumab patient was diagnosed with stage iv gallbladder cancer and died three weeks after diagnosis during study

* AbbVie -a patient treated with risankizumab died of acute myocardial infarction on immvent study day 73; had past history of cardiovascular risk factors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

