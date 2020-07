BRIEF-Abbvie Says By June-End Total Business Recovered To More Than 90% Of Pre-COVID Levels - Conf Call

July 31 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ABBVIE SAYS BY THE END OF JUNE TOTAL BUSINESS RECOVERED TO MORE THAN 90% OF PRE-COVID LEVELS - CONF CALL

* ABBVIE SAYS AESTHETICS REVENUES RECOVERED AND APPROACHING 95% OF PRE-COVID LEVELS - CONF CALL

* ABBVIE SAYS PERFORMANCE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO RAMP UP TO NORMALIZED LEVELS OVER THE COURSE OF THE SECOND HALF OF 2020 - CONF CALL

* ABBVIE EXPECTS FULL YEAR REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $45.5 BILLION AT CURRENT TRENDS - CONF CALL

* ABBVIE EXPECTS U.S. HUMIRA SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 8% IN 2020 - CONF CALL

* ABBVIE EXPECTS AESTHETICS GLOBAL SALES OF ABOUT $2.4 BILLION, INCLUDING ABOUT$1 BILLION FROM BOTOX COSMETIC IN 2020 - CONF CALL

* ABBVIE EXPECTS Q3 ADJUSTED REVENUE OF ABOUT $12.8 BILLION - CONF CALL

* ABBVIE SAYS TRUMP'S EXECUTIVE ORDERS AIMED AT REDUCING DRUG PRICES HAVE NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS- CONF CALL