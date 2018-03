March 19 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc:

* ABBVIE INC - CEO RICHARD GONZALEZ’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATIONS $22.63 MILLION VERSUS $20.97 MILLION IN 2016 - SEC FILING

* ABBVIE INC CFO WILLIAM J. CHASE'S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $12.04 MILLION VERSUS $8.83 MILLION IN 2016 – SEC FILING‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2FVQ0Si) Further company coverage: