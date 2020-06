June 12 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ABBVIE PRESENTS NEW LATE-BREAKING DATA SHOWING SKYRIZI® (RISANKIZUMAB-RZAA) ACHIEVES SUPERIOR RATES OF COMPLETE SKIN CLEARANCE VERSUS COSENTYX® (SECUKINUMAB) AT 52 WEEKS

* ABBVIE INC - NEW HEAD-TO-HEAD DATA FROM IMMERGE PHASE 3B OPEN-LABEL STUDY SHOW SKYRIZI DEMONSTRATED SUPERIORITY TO COSENTYX AT WEEK 52

* ABBVIE INC - NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED FOR SKYRIZI THROUGH 52 WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: