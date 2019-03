BRIEF-AbbVie Says FDA Placed A Partial Clinical Hold On All Clinical Trials Evaluating Venetoclax For Investigational Treatment Of Multiple Myeloma

March 19 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc:

* ABBVIE PROVIDES UPDATE ON VENCLEXTA®/VENCLYXTO® (VENETOCLAX) MULTIPLE MYELOMA PROGRAM

* ABBVIE INC - FDA HAS PLACED A PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON ALL CLINICAL TRIALS EVALUATING VENETOCLAX FOR INVESTIGATIONAL TREATMENT OF MULTIPLE MYELOMA

* ABBVIE INC - PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD FOLLOWS A REVIEW OF DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 3 BELLINI TRIAL (M14-031)

* ABBVIE INC - TUESDAY’S ACTION DOES NOT IMPACT ANY OF APPROVED INDICATIONS FOR VENETOCLAX

* ABBVIE - PATIENTS WHO ARE CURRENTLY ENROLLED IN STUDIES AND RECEIVING BENEFIT FROM THERAPY MAY CONTINUE WITH TREATMENT, AFTER CONSULTATION WITH PHYSICIAN

* ABBVIE INC - INFORMED CLINICAL TRIAL INVESTIGATORS INVOLVED IN STUDIES OF RESULTS AND WILL WORK WITH THEM TO PROCEED AS APPROPRIATE

* ABBVIE - A HIGHER PROPORTION OF DEATHS WAS OBSERVED IN VENETOCLAX ARM COMPARED TO CONTROL ARM OF TRIAL IN PHASE 3 BELLINI TRIAL (M14-031)