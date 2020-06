BRIEF-Abbvie Says RINVOQ Monotherapy Shows Improvement In Skin Clearance And Itch In First Phase 3 Study

June 18 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* RINVOQ™ (UPADACITINIB) MONOTHERAPY SHOWS IMPROVEMENT IN SKIN CLEARANCE AND ITCH IN FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY FOR ATOPIC DERMATITIS

* ABBVIE - NO NEW SAFETY RISKS OBSERVED VERSUS SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN PATIENTS WITH RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS & PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS RECEIVING RINVOQ

* ABBVIE - IN STUDY, MOST COMMON TREATMENT-EMERGENT ADVERSE EVENTS WERE ACNE, UPPER RESPIRATORY TRACT INFECTION & NASOPHARYNGITIS

* ABBVIE - BOTH DOSES OF UPADACITINIB (15 MG & 30 MG) MONOTHERAPY MET ALL PRIMARY & SECONDARY ENDPOINTS