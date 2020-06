BRIEF-Abbvie Says Rinvoq's Safety Profile Was Consistent Across Pivotal Phase 3 Program

June 4 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* NEW LONG-TERM DATA FROM RINVOQ™ (UPADACITINIB, 15 MG) PHASE 3 STUDIES IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS PRESENTED AT 2020 ANNUAL EUROPEAN E-CONGRESS OF RHEUMATOLOGY (EULAR)

* ABBVIE INC - RINVOQ’S SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT ACROSS PIVOTAL PHASE 3 PROGRAM, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS IDENTIFIED

* ABBVIE INC - RESULTS FROM SELECT-EARLY AND SELECT-COMPARE SHOWED RINVOQ INHIBITED STRUCTURAL JOINT DAMAGE IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS PATIENTS

* ABBVIE - LONG-TERM RESULTS FROM TWO STUDIES SHOWED RINVOQ IMPROVED SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS IN PATIENTS WITH RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS THROUGH 72 AND 84 WEEKS