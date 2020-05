BRIEF-Abbvie Says Saw Modest Impact To New Patient Starts For Some Drugs Due To COVID-19 Restrictions: Q1 Conf Call

May 1 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ABBVIE INC SAYS SAW MODEST IMPACT TO NEW PATIENT STARTS FOR SOME DRUGS DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS IN Q1: CONF. CALL

* ABBVIE INC CEO SAYS EXPECTS PRONOUNCED IMPACT ON ALLERGAN’S AESTHETICS BUSINESS DUE TO COVID-19: COF. CALL

* ABBVIE INC CEO SAYS EXPECTS ALLERGAN’S BOTOX AESTHETICS BUSINESS TO REBOUND QUICKLY AFTER INITIAL IMPACT DUE TO COVID-19: CONF. CALL

* ABBVIE INC EXPECTS U.S. HUMIRA SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 7% IN 2020: CONF. CALL

* ABBVIE CEO SAYS U.S. HUMIRA SALES FORECAST FOR 2020 ASSUMES MORE PATIENTS WILL SHIFT TO MEDICAID PLANS