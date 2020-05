May 12 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ABBVIE INC - STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE A STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO ISSUE AN ANNUAL COMPENSATION COMMITTEE REPORT ON DRUG PRICING AT ANNUAL MEETING

* ABBVIE - AT ANNUAL MEETING, STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE A STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO ADOPT A POLICY TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIR

* ABBVIE INC - AT ANNUAL MEETING, STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE A STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO ISSUE A LOBBYING REPORT Source text: (bit.ly/2WOxvJ7) Further company coverage: