April 9 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc:

* UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY AND RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS INCLUDING SUPERIORITY VERSUS ADALIMUMAB IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS

* ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS

* PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018