BRIEF-Abbvie Says Venclexta/Venclyxto Plus Azacitidine Demonstrates Statistically Significant Overall Survival Benefit In Phase 3 Study

June 13 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* VENCLEXTA®/VENCLYXTO® (VENETOCLAX) PLUS AZACITIDINE DEMONSTRATES STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT OVERALL SURVIVAL BENEFIT AND IMPROVED REMISSION RATES IN TREATMENT-NAÏVE ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA PATIENTS

* ABBVIE-PHASE 3 VIALE-A STUDY SHOWED 34% REDUCTION IN RISK OF DEATH IN AML PATIENTS TREATED WITH VENETOCLAX PLUS AZACITIDINE COMPARED TO AZACITIDINE PLUS PLACEBO

* ABBVIE INC - MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) FOR PATIENTS IN VENETOCLAX ARM WAS 14.7 MONTHS VERSUS 9.6 MONTHS IN PLACEBO ARM

* ABBVIE- PATIENTS IN VENETOCLAX ARM SHOWED MORE THAN DOUBLE RATE OF COMPOSITE COMPLETE REMISSION COMPARED TO THOSE TREATED WITH AZACITIDINE ALONE

* ABBVIE-66.4% PATIENT TREATED WITH VENETOCLAX PLUS AZACITIDINE HAD COMPOSITE COMPLETE REMISSION COMPARED TO 28.3% TREATED WITH AZACITIDINE PLUS PLACEBO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: