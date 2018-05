May 1 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc:

* ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY FOR INVESTIGATIONAL TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB FOR MODERATE TO SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS

* ABBVIE INC - APPLICATION SUPPORTED BY FOUR PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIALS EVALUATING MORE THAN 2,000 PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS