BRIEF-Abbvie Submits Regulatory Applications To FDA & EMA For Rinvoq For Treatment Of Adults With Active Psoriatic Arthritis

June 1 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ABBVIE SUBMITS REGULATORY APPLICATIONS TO FDA AND EMA FOR RINVOQ™ (UPADACITINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH ACTIVE PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS

* ABBVIE INC - SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS TAKING RINVOQ ACHIEVED AN ACR20 RESPONSE THAN PATIENTS RECEIVING PLACEBO

* ABBVIE - SUBMISSIONS SUPPORTED BY TWO PHASE 3 STUDIES IN WHICH RINVOQ DEMONSTRATED IMPROVED JOINT OUTCOMES, PHYSICAL FUNCTION AND SKIN SYMPTOMS

* ABBVIE INC - IN BOTH PHASE 3 STUDIES, RINVOQ MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 12 VERSUS PLACEBO

* ABBVIE INC - OVERALL, SAFETY PROFILE OF RINVOQ IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS