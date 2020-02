Feb 13 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ABBVIE’S SKYRIZI™ NOW LISTED ON THE NOVA SCOTIA FORMULARY FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS

* ABBVIE INC - NOVA SCOTIA LISTS SKYRIZI ON ITS PROVINCIAL FORMULARY EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 06, 2020