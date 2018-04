BRIEF-Abbvie's Upadacitinib Meets Primary And Key Efficacy Endpoints In Phase 2B/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study In Japanese Patients

April 25 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc:

* ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY AND KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPANESE PATIENTS

* ABBVIE INC - SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED

* ABBVIE INC - SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO

* ABBVIE - IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: