Dec 20 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc:

* ABBVIE‘S UPADACITINIB SHOWS POSITIVE RESULTS AS MONOTHERAPY IN PHASE 3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY, MEETING ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

* ABBVIE INC - LOOK FORWARD TO SHARING ADDITIONAL DATA FROM UPADACITINIB PHASE 3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS PROGRAM WITH SCIENTIFIC COMMUNITY IN 2018