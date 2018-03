BRIEF-ABC Arbitrage FY Net Income Down At 18.3‍​ Million Euros

March 27 (Reuters) - Abc Arbitrage Sa:

* FY NET INCOME EUR 18.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 30.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET SALES EUR 38.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 53.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OVER 2017, INTRADAY VOLATILITY AVERAGED UNDER 5 PERCENT WITH RECORD NUMBER OF DAYS UNDER 4 PERCENT

* GROSS RETURN OF 24% ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED IS BELOW CO’S 2017 EXPECTATIONS AND OBJECTIVES

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.20 PER SHARE

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND IS IN ADDITION TO EUR 0.20 DISTRIBUTION PAID IN NOV. 2017

* AS OF TODAY, NOT EQUIPPED TO ACHIEVE AMBITIONS IN WEAK VOLATILITY ENVIRONMENTS SUCH AS 2017

* PHASE-OUT OF “QUANTITATIVE EASING” AND PROGRAMMED RATE HIKES IN 2018 SHOULD PROVIDE FAVORABLE MARKET ENVIRONMENT FOR CO’S BUSINESSES

* STANDS BY "STEP UP 2019" PLAN AND ASSOCIATED INVESTMENTS