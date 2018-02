Feb 12 (Reuters) - ABC Banking Corporation Ltd:

* FOR 6 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, NET INTEREST INCOME 180.6 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 166 MILLION RUPEES‍​

* FOR 6 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, PROFIT BEFORE TAX 143.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 128.3 MILLION RUPEES