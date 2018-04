April 19 (Reuters) - ABC Data SA:

* FY NET PROFIT 26.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 17.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 4.64 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.93 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 52.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 37.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 58.7 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 45 PERCENT YOY

* CO'S FY EBITDA WAS IN LINE WITH ESTIMATES PUBLISHED ON APRIL 12