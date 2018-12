Dec 21 (Reuters) - ABC Data SA:

* SAYS SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH INVESTOR

* SAYS MCI, MCI SPV, ALSO HOLDING AG (INVESTOR) AND ROSEVILLE INVESTMENTS TO ANNOUNCE TENDER OFFER FOR COMPANY’S SHARES

* SAYS AFTER TENDER OFFER COMPANY’S ASSETS AND ABC DATA MARKETING WILL BE SOLD

* SAYS INITIAL PRICE FOR COMPANY WAS SET AT 141 MILLION ZLOTYS, FOR ABC DATA MARKETING AT 35 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)