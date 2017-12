Dec 27 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* ABC-MART INC‘S OPERATING PROFIT LIKELY ROSE 2 PERCENT ON THE YEAR TO AROUND 32.5 BILLION YEN FOR 9 MTHS ENDED IN NOV - NIKKEI

* ABC-MART INC'S SALES APPARENTLY INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO NEARLY 188 BILLION YEN‍ FOR 9 MNTHS ENDED IN NOV- NIKKEI​ Source text : [s.nikkei.com/2zAoQfS] Further company coverage: