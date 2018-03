March 27 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* ABC-MART’S OPERATING PROFIT PROBABLY GREW BY 3% TO ABOUT 43 BILLION YEN IN YEAR ENDED FEBRUARY - NIKKEI

* ABC-MART'S SALES APPARENTLY ROSE 6% TO NEARLY 255 BILLION YEN IN YEAR ENDED FEB - NIKKEI