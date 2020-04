April 9 (Reuters) - Abcam PLC:

* HAS AGREED TO RAISE £110.0 MILLION OF EQUITY CAPITAL THROUGH ISSUANCE OF 10.0 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.2 PENCE EACH

* ISSUANCE OF SHARES REPRESENTING 4.85 PER CENT OF EXISTING ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY

* ISSUANCE OF SHARES O DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF 1,100 PENCE PER SHARE