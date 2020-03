March 4 (Reuters) - Abcam Plc:

* ABCAM PLC - ACQUISITION OF MARKER GENE TECHNOLOGIES

* ABCAM PLC - FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED

* ABCAM PLC - PROPOSED DEAL EXPECTED TO HAVE A MINIMAL IMPACT ON REVENUE AND EARNINGS IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* ABCAM PLC - A SUBSTANTIAL PORTION OF CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUISITION WILL BE FUNDED FROM NEWLY ISSUED ABCAM SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: