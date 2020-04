BRIEF-Abcam PLC FY Rev Lower Than Expected As Of April 17

April 20 (Reuters) - Abcam PLC:

* ABCAM PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE

* ABCAM PLC - HAS NOT FURLOUGHED ANY STAFF, NOR HAS IT PARTICIPATED IN ANY OF OTHER COVID-19 RELATED GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE SCHEMES

* ABCAM PLC - GROUP HAS A £200 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FLEXIBILITY

* ABCAM PLC - SINCE 9 MARCH CONDITIONS IN CHINA HAVE RECOVERED GRADUALLY

* ABCAM PLC - REVENUE FOR FY2020 AS OF 17 APRIL 2020, WAS APPROXIMATELY £14-16 MILLION LOWER THAN PLAN.

* ABCAM PLC - NOT FEASIBLE TO GIVE ACCURATE GUIDANCE ON FUTURE SALES UNTIL THERE IS GREATER CLARITY ABOUT FULL DURATION AND IMPACT OF PANDEMIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: