March 9 (Reuters) - Abcam PLC:

* H1 REVENUE ROSE 10.8 PERCENT TO 138.2 MILLION STG

* C.£3M REVENUE REDUCTION TO DATE DUE TO COVID-19, PREDOMINANTLY ORIGINATING FROM EARLY SPREAD OF VIRUS IN CHINA

* BROADER CHINA ACTIVITY RETURNING, ALBEIT STILL BELOW FULL LEVELS PRIOR TO OUTBREAK

* HY REPORTED REVENUE 138.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 124.7 MILLION STG

* HY REPORTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX 26.0 MILLION STG VERSUS 33.7 MILLION STG

* HY ADJUSTED PBT 32.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 41.1 MILLION STG

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3.55 PENCE PER SHARE