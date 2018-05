May 2 (Reuters) - Abcam Plc:

* POSSIBLE OFFER FOR HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC

* MADE A PROPOSAL TO BOARD OF HORIZON DISCOVERY IN RELATION TO A POSSIBLE OFFER FOR HORIZON DISCOVERY AT A VALUE OF 181P PER HORIZON DISCOVERY SHARE

* PROPOSAL HAS BEEN REJECTED BY BOARD OF HORIZON DISCOVERY TODAY

* PROPOSAL VALUES ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF HORIZON DISCOVERY AT ABOUT £270 MILLION

* ABCAM IS SEEKING TO ENGAGE WITH HORIZON DISCOVERY IN A CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE