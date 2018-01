BRIEF-Abcam Says Signed Exclusive License Agreement with Roche

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Abcam Plc:

* ‍HAS ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROCHE​

* ‍WILL OBTAIN EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO PRODUCT PORTFOLIO OF SPRING BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION (“SPRING”) IN RESEARCH USE ONLY (RUO) FIELD OF USE​

* ‍WILL RETAIN ANTIBODY DEVELOPMENT CAPABILITIES AND RIGHTS PERTAINING TO SPRING PORTFOLIO FOR INTERNAL RESEARCH, COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC AND IVD USES​

* ‍ALL PRODUCTS WILL BE SOLD UNDER ABCAM BRAND, INCLUSIVE OF SP BRANDING, AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE THROUGH ABCAM.COM FROM 21 FEBRUARY 2018​

* ‍HAS ALSO BEEN GRANTED EXCLUSIVE RUO RIGHTS FOR ALL FUTURE PRODUCTS DEVELOPED BY SPRING THAT ROCHE REQUESTS TO BE COMMERCIALISED IN RUO FIELD OF USE FOR AN INITIAL PERIOD OF 10 YEARS

* ‍FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED​