BRIEF-Abcellera And Lilly To Co-Develop Antibody Therapies For The Treatment Of Covid-19

March 12 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* ABCELLERA AND LILLY TO CO-DEVELOP ANTIBODY THERAPIES FOR THE TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* ELI LILLY AND CO - COLLABORATION WILL LEVERAGE ABCELLERA’S RAPID PANDEMIC RESPONSE PLATFORM

* ELI LILLY - ABCELLERA SCREENED OVER 5 MILLION IMMUNE CELLS LOOKING FOR ONES THAT PRODUCED FUNCTIONAL ANTIBODIES THAT HELPED PATIENT NEUTRALIZE VIRUS

* ELI LILLY AND CO - ABCELLERA IDENTIFIED OVER 500 UNIQUE FULLY HUMAN ANTIBODY SEQUENCES

* ELI LILLY AND CO - ABCELLERA AND LILLY HAVE COMMITTED TO EQUALLY SHARE INITIAL DEVELOPMENT COSTS TOWARDS A PRODUCT

* ELI LILLY AND CO - LILLY WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL FURTHER DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTION