May 22 (Reuters) - Abcellera:

* ABCELLERA ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR ANTIBODY DISCOVERY COLLABORATION WITH LILLY

* ABCELLERA - HAS ENTERED INTO MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ELI LILLY

* ABCELLERA - UNDER TERMS, CO RECEIVED UP-FRONT PAYMENT & WILL RECEIVE RESEARCH PAYMENTS FOR NON-COVID-19 TARGETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: