Sept 12 (Reuters) - AbCellera Biologics Inc:

* ABCELLERA LAUNCHES ANTIBODY DISCOVERY COLLABORATION WITH GSK

* SAYS WILL APPLY ITS SINGLE-CELL ANTIBODY SCREENING PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY ANTIBODIES AGAINST AN UNDISCLOSED MEMBRANE PROTEIN TARGET

* FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED