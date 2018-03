March 20 (Reuters) - ABDULLAH AL OTHAIM MARKETS CO :

* BOARD RECOMMENDS CAPITAL INCREASE TO 900 MILLION RIYALS FROM 450 MILLION RIYALS THROUGH OFFERING 1 BONUS SHARE FOR EVERY 1 SHARE

* CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE DONE THROUGH CAPITALIZING 450 MILLION RIYALS FROM ACCOUNTS OF STATUTORY RESERVE AND RETAINED EARNINGS

* OBJECTIVE FROM CAPITAL INCREASE IS TO SUPPORT STRATEGIC GROWTH PLAN AND EXPANDING ITS BRANCHES AND BUSINESS