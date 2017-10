Oct 23 (Reuters) - ABDULMOHSEN AL HOKAIR GROUP FOR TOURISM AND DEVELOPMENT CO Cjsc

* Q3 NET PROFIT 9 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS ‍​ 55.8 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE 316.1 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 336.9 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* DECLINE IN Q3 NET PROFIT IS DUE TO DECLINE IN DEMAND FROM INDIVIDUALS, CORPORATE SECTOR ON HOTELS