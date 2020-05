May 19 (Reuters) - Abengoa SA:

* FY REVENUE 1.49 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.30 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS 0.52 BILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 1.50 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* BACKLOG AT 1.51 BILLION EUROS AT END-DEC

* REQUESTS NEW FINANCING FROM FINANCIAL ENTITIES FOR 250 MILLION EUROS AND A TERM OF 5 YEARS TO HELP MITIGATE IMPACT OF COVID-19