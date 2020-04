BRIEF-ABEO: COVID-19 Will Affect Recurring EBITDA Margin Expected For March

April 20 (Reuters) - ABEO SAS:

* INFORMATION ON COVID-19 AND TOKYO OLYMPIC GAMES

* FOR 11-MONTH PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2019 TO 29 FEBRUARY 2020, ABEO POSTED A 7.3% GROWTH IN BUSINESS (1.3% ORGANIC GROWTH)

* FOR 2019/20 (ENDED 31 MARCH 2020), GROUP’S LEVEL OF BUSINESS WILL THEREFORE PROBABLY BE BELOW FORECASTS AND REVENUE IS ESTIMATED TO BE AROUND EUR235M (VERSUS EUR230M FOR PREVIOUS YEAR)

* COVID-19 WILL AUTOMATICALLY AFFECT RECURRING EBITDA MARGIN EXPECTED FOR MARCH

* IT IS CURRENTLY DIFFICULT TO QUANTIFY EFFECTS ON BUSINESS OVER COMING MONTHS OF 2020/21 FINANCIAL YEAR

* TO DATE, ABEO HAS NOT FACED ANY CANCELLATION OF ORDERS BUT HAS HAD TO POSTPONE A NUMBER OF ROLL-OUTS DUE TO MOVEMENT RESTRICTIONS AND SITE CLOSURES

* FIRST TWO MONTHS OF Q4 OF 2019/20 FISCAL YEAR (JANUARY 1 TO MARCH 31, 2020) RESULTED IN ACCELERATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH TO 5.5% FOR JAN. AND FEB. COMBINED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)