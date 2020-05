BRIEF-Abeo FY Revenues Up At 235.7 Million Euros

May 18 (Reuters) - ABEO SAS:

* ORDER INTAKE AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AMOUNTED TO € 242 MILLION, UP 2.1%

* ON COVID-19: ACTIVITY SLOWED SHARPLY IN MARCH FOLLOWING THE SPREAD OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS FROM ASIA TO THE REST OF THE WORLD

* NOTED A DROP IN ITS BUSINESS VOLUME OF ALMOST 40% IN MARCH

* EXCLUDING COVID-19 EFFECT, ABEO ANTICIPATES FOR H2 AN INCREASE IN RECURRING EBITDA MARGIN COMPARED TO THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR

* IN NORTHERN EUROPE AND GERMANY, GROUP IS OPERATING AT ALMOST FULL CAPACITY

* REVENUES FOR 2019/20 FINANCIAL YEAR AMOUNTED TO € 235.7 MILLION, UP + 2.3%

* START OF 2020/21 FINANCIAL YEAR MORE IMPACTED BY CONSEQUENCES OF CURRENT HEALTH CRISIS WHICH CONTINUED TO EXERT PRESSURE ON GROUP’S BUSINESS, PARTICULARLY IN APRIL

* IN FRANCE, ACTIVITY HAS BEEN GRADUALLY RESUMING SINCE MID-APRIL AFTER HAVING BEEN SHARPLY SLOWED DOWN OR SUSPENDED IN MARCH

* UNCERTAINTIES MAKE IT IMPOSSIBLE TO DATE TO MAKE PROJECTIONS ON THE GROUP’S SALES AND PROFITABILITY IN THE MEDIUM TERM

* ON COVID-19: MAINTAINS ITS BACKLOG OF ORDERS AND ONLY RECORDS POSTPONEMENTS OF DEPLOYMENT DUE TO TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS AND SITE CLOSURES

* START OF 2020/21 FY IS MORE IMPACTED BY CONSEQUENCES OF ONGOING HEALTH CRISIS