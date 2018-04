April 23 (Reuters) - Abeona Therapeutics Inc:

* ABEONA ANNOUNCES FDA GRANTS RMAT DESIGNATION TO ABO-102 GENE THERAPY IN MPS IIIA

* ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC - COMPANY CONTINUES TO ENGAGE FDA ON ITS ONGOING PHASE 1/2 TRIAL

* ABEONA - FDA GRANTED REGENERATIVE MEDICINE ADVANCED THERAPY DESIGNATION TO ABO-102, CO'S GENE THERAPY FOR TREATMENT OF SANFILIPPO SYNDROME TYPE A