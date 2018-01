Jan 29 (Reuters) - Abeona Therapeutics Inc:

* ABEONA RECEIVES FDA REGENERATIVE MEDICINE ADVANCED THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR EB-101 GENE THERAPY IN EPIDERMOLYSIS BULLOSA

* ABEONA THERAPEUTICS - CONTINUES TO ENGAGE FDA ON ITS PIVOTAL PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL DESIGN, AND WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON RMAT PROGRAM IN COMING MONTHS