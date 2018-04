April 2 (Reuters) - Abeona Therapeutics Inc :

* ABEONA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS CARSTEN THIEL, PH.D., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* TIM MILLER CONTINUES AS PRESIDENT AND ASSUMES CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER ROLE

* THIEL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC