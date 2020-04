April 6 (Reuters) - Abeona Therapeutics Inc:

* ON MARCH 31, CO, STEVEN ROUHANDEH, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EXECUTED AMENDMENT TO ROUHANDEH’S SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH CO DATED JAN 2, 2020

* PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ROUHANDEH'S EFFECTIVE DATE OF SEPARATION FROM CO WAS AMENDED TO BE EARLIER OF JUNE 30, 2020 OR DATE THAT CO'S BOARD APPOINTS NEW EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN